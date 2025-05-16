Report reveals impact protests at Tesla dealerships may have had on company profits: 'Could have a meaningful impact on demand'

The actions of Tesla protesters may have resulted in meaningful changes as the company's tumultuous start to 2025 continues and its CEO takes a step back from his government role, according to reports.

Elon Musk, the world's richest person and the head of Tesla, recently announced he will start spending more time with the electric vehicle company and less time as the de facto head of the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency.

The change came after a first quarter that saw Tesla's sales drop worldwide, its stock price fall by about 50% at one point from its December high (though it has since rebounded a bit), and its revenue decrease significantly year over year.

While a burgeoning EV market is one factor contributing to Tesla's slump, with consumers having more options than ever when purchasing an EV, "Tesla Takedown" protesters may have also played a role, as Truthout reported. The outlet painted a picture that the protests have had an effect, citing a Tesla shareholder report that said that "changing political sentiment could have a meaningful impact on demand for our products in the near term."

Just about ever since Musk became more involved in politics, he and Tesla have faced protests and criticism, primarily pertaining to actions taken or advocated by Musk and DOGE as well as support for candidates and parties in other countries whose policies and values have then reflected on Musk and Tesla.

That may lead some to support the brand more, but it appears it is primarily cutting into the company's potential market of customers and, beyond that, even leading to some instances of vandalism. The Trump administration has spoken against vandalism at Tesla dealerships, including the use of Molotov cocktails, per The Hill.

"If you're going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out because we're coming after you," Attorney General Pam Bondi said, per The Hill.

However, those statements didn't sit right with former FBI Special Agent Michael German, a fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice's Liberty and National Security Program.

"Protesting at a Tesla dealership is a lot different than throwing a Molotov cocktail," he told Truthout. "My concern based on the history would be that they engage in suppressive activities and investigations of people who were merely engaged in organizing protests, rather than engaging in violations of criminal laws."

Those within the Tesla Takedown movement say they oppose violence or vandalism as part of the protests. "It's nonviolent, fun, lets people do something they wouldn't have done yesterday," protester Mike Kepka told Truthout.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have concluded that "the most serious criminal actions undertaken against Tesla were likely the work of lone actors," per the report.

Despite Tesla's struggles, EV sales as a whole have continued to climb as more people make the shift from gas-powered cars to battery-powered ones that are responsible for nearly half as much pollution per mile, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Despite Tesla's struggles, EV sales as a whole have continued to climb as more people make the shift from gas-powered cars to battery-powered ones that are responsible for nearly half as much pollution per mile, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

