Tesla Robotaxi passenger captures video of self-driving vehicle's dangerous mistake: 'A perfectly garbage performance'

A recent YouTube video documenting a ride in a Tesla Robotaxi proves these autonomous vehicles aren't quite road-ready. After the vehicle made a dangerous move in the middle of an intersection, FuelArc described the ride as "a perfectly garbage performance."

What's happening?

Influencers for the YouTube channel Munro Live (@MunroLive) were invited to test a Tesla Robotaxi in Austin, Texas, where Tesla first launched the Robotaxi service. Barely a minute into the test ride, the vehicle chose to make a left turn from a non-turning lane.

A safety operator — a human who sits in the vehicle to monitor Robotaxi trips — used a kill switch to override autonomous driving mode. This caused the vehicle to stop in the middle of the intersection, nearly blocking traffic from all sides, until the safety operator felt it was safe to continue the ride.

One video commenter pointed out: "It wasn't due to traffic. The car didn't understand that intersection at all."

Why is this concerning?

While the incident didn't cause an accident, it could have. And it highlights why many people are hesitant to share the road with self-driving vehicles, let alone buy one even with supervised autonomous features for themselves.

Tesla is consistently working toward improving the convenience, efficiency, and eco-friendliness of EVs. But incidents like this could shake consumer confidence in the brand and other EVs. Safety concerns give buyers pause, which could slow EV adoption at a time when broader climate goals depend on it.

Tesla has faced similar setbacks in the past, including a widespread recall to fix problems with its supervised Full Self-Driving software. Combined with general uneasiness about the safety of the Robotaxi service, these issues could lead consumers to stick to what they know: planet-polluting gas-powered cars.

What's being done to improve autonomous driving for EVs?

The good news is that Tesla's initial Austin launch was designed for this type of testing. Safety operators sit in on rides to ensure everything goes as smoothly as possible, and they, along with test riders, can report any feedback or concerns to Tesla.

With enough testing and reconfiguring of autonomous driving systems, it's possible that these vehicles could become the (safer) future. Tesla trains its software on once-in-a-lifetime situations to help it learn exactly what to do in virtually any situation. This real-world data helps the system evolve over time, ideally reducing errors like the one in Austin.

For now, it's important to remember that EVs and auto-driving don't go hand in hand. You can still make your next car an EV if you aren't yet confident in autonomous systems.

Self-driving features (which require active supervision) are optional in Tesla vehicles, as well as in EVs from other brands, like Ford and Mercedes-Benz. Many EVs don't offer the tech at all, so you can still reduce your carbon footprint without committing to Autopilot.

