Tesla's Robotaxi service expands to another US city with major operational changes: 'Super attractive'

Tesla has rolled out its Robotaxi service in California's Bay Area, making it the second U.S. region where this electric ride-hailing option is available, Teslarati reported.

The new service covers a large area, from north of San Francisco down past San Jose, giving more people the chance to hop into a Model Y after the service's launch in Austin, Texas.

For riders, this means more convenient transportation in the busy region around San Francisco. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also indicated the service could be cheaper than a bus ticket.

Unlike Austin's Robotaxis, which have a safety monitor in the passenger's seat, the Bay Area Robotaxis have a human driver supervising Tesla's Full Self-Driving system, ready to take control if needed.

So, while the San Francisco Robotaxis are not fully autonomous yet, like competitor Waymo, it's a step forward in what Tesla believes is a cleaner option for shared transportation.

From an environmental perspective, Tesla's Robotaxis could help reduce emissions by replacing gas-powered rides and encouraging more shared trips.

This expansion comes during a tough sales year for Tesla. In 2025, the company's vehicle deliveries have slowed due to increased competition and supply chain challenges, highlighting the hurdles Tesla faces even as it pushes new technologies.

Musk's previous involvement with the Trump administration has also caused some consumers to rethink their loyalty to the brand, even though the overall EV market continues to prove its staying power.

Commenters seem to be intrigued by this development in the Bay Area, even though the Robotaxi launch in Austin resulted in some concerning footage of autonomous flubs making the rounds on the internet.

One commenter wrote, "Getting rides from Uber or Lyft from SF to San Jose is super painful. This makes that super attractive."

Another praised Tesla's progress, saying, "Slowly, but surely, and safely."

