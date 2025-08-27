  • Business Business

Tesla endures major uncertainty as sales and stock numbers paint unclear picture: 'Complex backdrop'

Tesla's stock is struggling to find a clear direction as the electric vehicle maker faces significant headwinds in 2025.

The company's sales plummeted 13% in the first half of the year, recording its largest drop in deliveries in its history in Q1, while institutional investors continue showing strong confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

The mixed picture further emerged this month as Tesla shares traded marginally higher despite mounting evidence of weakening consumer demand across key markets, per Benzinga.

Second-quarter filings revealed that Tesla was a top buy among hedge funds, indicating strong conviction, even as the company struggles with declining sales in Europe and the U.S.

According to Benzinga, the company is cutting monthly lease prices by nearly half in the U.K. to move inventory in the face of robust competition and flagging sales, which dropped over 60% in July. The outlet noted that, "similar double-digit declines" were seen in France, Denmark, and Sweden.

Per CNN, a February 2025 poll by Morning Consult showed that nearly 32% of U.S. buyers "would not consider" purchasing a Tesla, up from 27% a year ago and 17% in 2021.

Political backlash tied to company CEO Elon Musk has been particularly pronounced in traditionally Democratic strongholds, where Tesla loyalty has fallen.

For consumers, these developments create opportunities and concerns. Tesla's aggressive price cuts make EVs more accessible, potentially aiding the adoption of cleaner transportation. However, the company's production disruptions and quality control issues can also affect delivery timelines and overall service quality.

For their part, industry analysts remain divided on the company's prospects. According to the Benzinga Edge stock rankings, "Tesla exhibits the classic profile of a high-growth, high-momentum stock that trades at a premium price."

However, the concerningly low Value score of just 9.93 "signals that the stock is considered very expensive by traditional valuation metrics and is not a bargain" for investors.

Market watchers will be closely monitoring Tesla's earnings calls for insights into the company's strategy in addressing these challenges.

"This complex backdrop of strong institutional buying and future promise, contrasted with immediate sales pressures abroad, appears to have left investors cautiously optimistic," Benzinga noted.

