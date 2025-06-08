New Tesla owner shares surprising reaction to driving their first electric car: 'Really makes you feel alive'

It looks like electric cars have a new fan. One Redditor proudly displayed several photos of their new white 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Highland.

The new EV owner remarked, "I've been driving it a lot," thanks to the free three months of supercharging. Even though they own another car, the driver hasn't used it since this purchase.

"Loving the insane acceleration of this car. Really makes you feel alive!" the original poster wrote.

That speed happens thanks to instant torque. Several EVs can go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 5.0 seconds, according to tests from Car and Driver.

Another Tesla owner shared on TikTok how much they still loved driving the car after a year and how savings will increase over time. How are such savings possible?

Compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, EVs have fewer parts that translates to less maintenance, including no fuel changes. A 2023 survey from Consumer Reports stated that EV owners spend 60% less on fueling their cars. Don't forget about those federal incentives like tax rebates from the Inflation Reduction Act. There are additional savings from state governments and from various utility companies.

Your lungs will also breathe a sigh of relief with more EVs on the road. Diesel exhaust contains a toxic mix of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds — and of course, carbon. According to News Medical Life Sciences, exposure can cause pulmonary edema, chronic lung disease, impaired smell, cardiovascular disease, and asthma.

When considering style, pricing, or brand preference, drivers have more choices than ever from Kia, Hyundai, Ford, and Volkswagen. Future advancements in EVs include interiors made from mushrooms instead of leather or plastic, while efforts are continuing to deliver more efficient solid-state batteries.

First-time buyers can contact Rewiring America for a personalized electrification plan for their home or business.

If you decide to make your next car an EV, consider installing solar panels and a home charger to yield greater savings by reducing charging costs. EnergySage is a free source that can help you compare quotes for the technology. Utilizing solar panels could even lead to a $0 energy bill.

Many people in the comments praised the car, and some also had a model from the same brand.

"Congrats on your Ludicrous new M3P! Looks great in white," said one.

Another buyer stated: "Mine just came today in these exact specifications. … I'm completely amazed with this car."

