This nonprofit has a plan to slash Americans' utility bills by $60 billion — see how much you could save

"There's a practical approach to help build confidence among homeowners in going electric."

Rewiring America, a non-profit organization, is determined to help Americans save on utility bills while electrifying the country for cleaner air.

The scoop

Rewiring America is on a mission: to help Americans save money while helping the Earth. The organization aims to electrify as many American homes as possible. This means replacing outdated electrical systems, gas stoves, HVAC systems, inefficient electric appliances, and more.

It's astonishing how many opportunities the average American has to upgrade their home. Things like smart home systems or weatherizing with better insulation make a huge difference.

How it's working

Rewiring America's mission will cut Americans' energy bills by $60 billion every year. But that's not all. To make these upgrades happen, it needs workers. This plan creates over one million jobs, boosting the economy for everyone.

The electrification plan is also sensational for the planet. These upgrades can reduce planet-warming gas pollution by 440 million tons. The reduced pollution makes the air cleaner and healthier for everyone. Many focus on indoor air quality, but these home updates also improve outdoor air quality for all.

According to Rewiring America's research, improved air quality will have a major impact. It could lead to 3,400 fewer premature deaths, 1,300 fewer hospital visits, and 220,000 fewer asthma attacks annually. The better air also means 670,000 fewer days of reduced activity or missed work.

Low air quality is a serious problem, especially for those with compromised respiratory systems. These upgrades save you money and help everyone live and breathe better.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you might not have to pay much for the renovations. Rewiring America has an IRA savings calculator to help people determine how much money they can save on upgrades. But the IRA benefits might not last forever, so act fast. It's possible Trump will halt these rebates and incentives.

What people are saying

Some people are still hesitant about electrifying their homes. Derrick Feldmann, lead researcher and managing director of the Ad Council Research Institute, explained to PR Newswire that "Homeowners are open and optimistic about going electric; they simply need more information and resources along with motivation to help them make competent decisions."

In a reference to a study conducted by the ACRI and Rewiring America, he said, "There's a practical approach to help build confidence among homeowners in going electric."

Rewiring America is taking that practical approach. Its plan will make a genuine difference in people's utility bills and the Earth's air quality.

