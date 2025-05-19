Kia unveils new concept vehicle with revolutionary interior feature: 'Strength and robustness'

"Significantly reduces the overall weight of the vehicle."

What's the next step for EVs as sustainable vehicles? Apparently, it's non-plastic and leather-free interiors — thanks to new breakthroughs that plan to coat the inside of our cars with mushrooms.

Leather interiors have long been a target for animal activists, and they also contribute to the planet-warming pollution caused by growing and killing cows. Meanwhile, many plastic-based interiors are made with materials that will ultimately end up in landfills, contributing to our planet's trash problem.

That's where mushrooms come in. Mycelium alternatives to leather or process-heavy fabrics aren't new, but EV makers are zeroing in on it as of late.

Recently, Cadillac's Sollei concept car incorporated mycelium "leather," along with ingredients from substances such as wheat bran, water, and repurposed sawdust.

Kia is the most recent carmaker to explore mushrooms further, with its concept SUV, the EV2. In that vehicle, the dashboard and door panels are made, in part, from a substance called Simplifyber Fybron, which also uses wood, paper, and recycled textiles.

The car also uses biodegradable mycelium-based components, along with hemp, which were grown and colored to match Kia's specs for visual consistency.

"Replacing conventional synthetic materials significantly reduces the overall weight of the vehicle while maintaining levels of strength and robustness required from a lifestyle-focused SUV," Kia said of the vehicle. "This not only enhances fuel efficiency but also supports a more environmentally conscious vehicle lifecycle."

The car incorporates mycelium-infused polyurethane and a second type of mycelium material produced by binding mycelium cells with cellulose from agricultural waste. This solid material was used in parts such as door armrests, adding insulation.

It's just the latest example of how science is helping us replace substances like plastic, which are difficult to properly recycle and can release toxic microplastics into our environment.

In the quest to make more sustainable materials, mushrooms have become a somewhat unexpected option, with researchers finding ways to use them in batteries, hearing aids, and more.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.