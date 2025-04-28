Driver shares jaw-dropping first impressions of Kia's new shape-shifting EV: 'Like a giant puzzle'

"If they hit that target, no one else will sell any vans!"

The Kia PV5 is the first in a fleet of electric vans from the brand, and it appears to have something for everyone.

However, the new van "isn't just a big box on wheels," the reviewer at Electrifying (@electrifryingcom) noted in a YouTube video.

The van's structure is based on an electric skateboard-style platform, creating a flexible body system that's "like a giant puzzle." In addition to the fun camper, there is a wheelchair-accessible version.

Kia's adding proper accessibility in the EV market is notable, as "it has been long overdue," prompting one commenter to write, "As a wheelchair user, the PV5 excites me immensely."

According to the Motability Foundation, 70% of respondents in a survey of disabled wheelchair accessible vehicle (WAV) users have considered driving an electric option, but 85% of respondents expressed that limited options in suitable ones have been a barrier.

The car manufacturer also consulted with rideshare professionals, such as Uber drivers, to learn more about their needs, like better loading, which includes better side-loading capability. The passenger version has larger windows and a spacious interior, whereas the cargo one maximizes storage space.

The proposed price is £30,000 ($39,960 USD), making it more affordable for families and small businesses. One commenter noted, "If they hit that target, no one else will sell any vans!"

The Kia electric vans have many exciting pros that help make converting to EVs easier for those on the fence. Controversy still lingers as clean sourcing hasn't been pristine since elements — including lithium, cobalt, nickel, and even gold — require mining from the earth. Regardless, EV production is cleaner than gasoline-dependent cars, as its lithium mining stats aren't even close to dirty fuel production and use.

Annually, digging for clean sources amounts to 30 million tons of minerals compared to 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy sources in the same period. In addition, industries focused on recycling existing mined elements used in lithium batteries have already begun, but you can't do the same for used coal or natural gas.

Some YouTube commenters expressed concern about side-loading on the WAV version. Otherwise, the majority of the comments included praise for the Kia brand and these EV van updates.

One excited fan said, "Kia have been hitting it out of the park in recent years. Super excited about the camper version!"

"Vantastic!!! Long awaited affordable 7-seater for the family," wrote another.

