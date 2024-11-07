Tesla owner shares honest review after year of electric driving: 'The more I drive this car...'

In a TikTok video, first-time Tesla owner Allen Tran (@allenvert) shared a refreshingly honest review about their savings so far and how they believe they'll be able to save even more in the future with the electric vehicle.

In their first year of owning the Tesla, Tran spent $1,432 on charging, with an estimated $334 savings on gas. Tran admits being surprised by these amounts, saying they "honestly expected to save way more."

However, Tran also points out that the "true cost of owning a car" isn't just affected by gas but also what drivers spend on maintenance. In Tran's case, they went from spending tens of thousands of dollars on repairs over just a few years on their previous car to only spending $600 on two tire replacements after putting 15,000 miles on the Tesla.

"The more I drive this car, the more savings I will actually get from not having to repair this car as much," Tran says. Tran also correctly notes that Tesla comes with a warranty for up to 50,000 miles or four years — whichever comes first.

Tran is onto something with this observation about the savings increasing over time: some members of Tesla's (unofficially named) High Mileage Club have been ecstatic about the savings that come from hitting high mileage milestones, such as spending just $9,000 over seven years for maintenance.

While the lowered maintenance costs and gas-money savings have helped encourage more widespread adoption of environmentally friendly EVs like Tesla, some of Tran's viewers were still skeptical. One user appeared to refute Tran's claims based on comparing "an old BMW with a new Tesla."

Nevertheless, other EV users quickly chimed in to point out the benefits of a Tesla purchase, with the consensus being that they found a lot of value in making the switch.

One commenter shared that they "saved over $5,000 in gas in a year," while another noted that they had "no oil changes, no transmission rebuilds, no need for timing belt replacements and engine repairs. I think it's a [huge] savings."

Financial savings aside, EVs are as good for the environment as they are for your wallet. A typical car produces over 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution per year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, whereas EVs cut down on heat-trapping air pollution since they produce no tailpipe exhaust.

If you're ready to make the switch to an EV and start cashing in on the savings, you may even qualify for a tax credit, allowing you to save both up-front and in the long term.

