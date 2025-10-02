Woman shares why you should stop buying Swiffer pads: 'Just got a whole lot easier'

Cleaning is a part of life, so any hacks to make the process easier are a must. A recent hack on TikTok highlights how you can optimize your Swiffer mop without having to purchase expensive Swiffer pads.

The scoop

In the TikTok video, the user PureWow (@purewow) shares a way to clean hard-to-reach spots.

"If you have tall mirrors or windows, attach a microfiber towel to the Swiffer, and then spray the towel or the surface," the user says, as they stick their Swiffer up a high window, getting it sparkling clean. "Window washing just got a whole lot easier!"

How it's helping

Not only does this cleaning hack offer a solution for those impossible spots to clean, but using the washable microfiber cloth instead of Swiffer pads saves money and cuts back on waste.

As Swiffer pads are made from synthetic materials like polyester and polypropylene, both of which are kinds of plastic, finding alternatives can cut down on pollution.

A 2023 study published by ScienceDirect explains, "Microplastics (MPs) in household cleaning products are a significant source of primary MPs."

As microplastics have been linked to health issues in humans and can impact waterways and marine life, any route to avoid them is a worthy endeavor.

Finding natural and reusable options to cleaning supplies does more than reduce microplastic pollution and waste. They are often cheaper, and you might even have them around your house already.

Some similar waste-reducing hacks include soaking your kitchen faucet in white vinegar instead of using harsh chemicals. Another simple swap is using rubbing alcohol to sanitize your house, instead of buying expensive cleaning supplies. You'll cut down on spending and have fewer unnecessary products around your house.

What everyone's saying

Commenters added an array of supportive emojis to the post, showing their appreciation for this awesome cleaning hack.

By trying out sustainable alternatives in your cleaning routine, you'll create less waste, save money, and ensure your house is spotless.

Other home hacks using natural products include using a walnut to fix wood scratches, as well as a three-step process for removing stains, which involves using cold water, a few household materials, and sunlight.

