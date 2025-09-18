Expert shares money-saving cleaning hack using common household ingredient: 'Works the best'

Cleaning is a fairly unavoidable part of life, but fortunately, spending excessive money on cleaning products is not.

A TikTok video is gaining attention for a secret multi-purpose cleaning item, and you probably already have it in your house.

The scoop

This hack was shared by Candace (@candacecleansitall), a professional cleaner who has dedicated her TikTok account to helping the public be better, more efficient, and more sanitary when cleaning.

In the video, Candace shows how rubbing alcohol can address dirty surfaces in your home.

"Not only do I use this for my glass, but I use it for my granite," Candace says.

She proceeds to pour the 90% rubbing alcohol, which is ideal for sanitizing, into a spray bottle. "The mixture you want to use is about two cups rubbing alcohol, one part water," she adds.

Candace also notes how rubbing alcohol doesn't leave streaks like typical glass cleaners do, and it makes both glass and granite extra shiny after cleaning.

How it's helping

Cleaning hacks like this one are a great way to save money and reduce the use of unnecessary chemicals.

While many store-bought cleaners come with a list of unpronounceable ingredients, simpler options like baking soda or vinegar can help you feel confident about what's cleaning your home.

Some other cleaning hacks include a homemade solution for deep cleaning your shower head and a three-step process for removing stains, which involves using cold water, a few household materials, and sunlight.

On top of helping your home become spotless, natural on-hand options can save you up to $90 a year. That means fewer chemicals and more money in your wallet.

What everyone's saying

Excited fellow cleaners shared their thoughts on Candace's TikTok.

"Been using this since day one, so cheap, works the best," one commenter said.

Others shared their personal hacks, with one adding, "I add a bottle to my windshield washer fluid reservoir, it stops it from freezing in the winter and my windshield is always clean."

Another person said, "Love it. Use it everywhere! I also add about a 1/4 cup in my mop water (I have tile floor) and it helps dry it quicker with less streaks."

