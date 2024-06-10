Woman shares simple trick to remove scratches from wooden furniture: 'It's like magic'

Cleaning the house is a never-ending task, and it's tough to know the best way to clean and maintain every item in your home. One cleaning expert on TikTok shared a surprisingly simple way to cover up scratches in your wooden furniture.

The scoop

Kait (@acleanbee) is a cleaning expert who shares sustainable tips and suggestions for all over the home on her TikTok page. She covers everything from cleaning your ceiling fan to how to fold a sweater properly. In one clip, she shares one of the best and cheapest ways to get rid of scratches from your wooden furniture, using just a walnut.

In the clip, she shows a wooden dining table that has gotten a few scratches and dings. "Just scrub the walnut over any scratches, divots, or worn areas. As you scrub, oil is released from the walnut, which can eliminate the appearance of scratches in the wood."

"It's like magic!" Kait writes in the caption.

After watching the clip, seeing how well this hack truly works is impressive. Kait follows up the walnut with a homemade wood cleaner of olive oil and distilled white vinegar to wipe the whole surface down and give it a nice glossy shine. "It's just one of those cleaning hacks that seriously works."

How it's helping

Cleaning hacks like this are a great way to save money while being a little gentler on the environment. Our guide to natural cleaning products says, "Using natural on-hand options half the time could mean $90 of savings per year." The savings for avoiding specialized cleaning products can really add up.

In addition to the cost-saving benefits, natural cleaning products are also much less likely to cause harm to your local ecosystem and are generally better for you and your family's health.

The Environmental Working Group found, "Everyday products may release hundreds of hazardous volatile organic compounds, known as VOCs." They go on to say these compounds have "the potential to cause health harms such as respiratory system damage, increased cancer risk and developmental and reproductive impacts." Plus, "VOCs emitted by consumer products can contribute to outdoor air pollution, adding to existing environmental concerns," as EWG stated.

With all these issues, it's no wonder more and more people are switching to all-natural products. Even good old-fashioned baking soda can clean tough stains on rugs or bathroom surfaces.

What people are saying

Commenters loved this tip. One person wrote, "TY for this!!!"

Someone else said, "You are amazing!"

Surprising hacks like this almost make cleaning fun.

