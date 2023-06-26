Homeowner shares satisfying before-and-after photos of newly cleaned kitchen faucet: ‘I do this once a month’

One Redditor’s helpful (and slightly yucky) post shows how to use a natural item you probably have in your kitchen to clean your faucet sprayers and shower heads.

The scoop

A Reddit user posted before-and-after photos of their kitchen faucet sprayer after using white vinegar to clean what was likely hard water buildup and some mystery goop from the holes in their sprayer.

The hack requires simply soaking your mucky item in white vinegar overnight, and then the unwanted residue should easily rinse off.

Photo Credit: u/ohthatsthat / Reddit

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to cry or throw up when I saw [the dirt],” said the Reddit user of their faucet sprayer.

As for the hack, they explained, “Just soaked in white vinegar overnight like I’ve seen others do.”

How it’s helping

Depending on the brand you purchase, many commercial kitchen cleaning products used for removing grime from sinks and faucets cost around $6 or $7 for a 32-ounce bottle. Meanwhile, white vinegar, which is just as effective as commercial formulas, can cost as little as a few dollars for a massive 128-ounce jug of the stuff.

Using white vinegar to remove grime from kitchen surfaces can save you money. Plus, it’s multi-purpose, so you can use it to make salad dressings and marinades, which you definitely shouldn’t do with Lysol.

Not only does switching to white vinegar save you cash, but it can also save your health and help the planet. Many common household cleaning products contain chemicals known as Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). Exposure to VOCs can increase your risks of health problems, including liver damage and central nervous damage, so it’s best to avoid them.

If you’re like us, you probably open your windows to air out your home after using cleaning products. But that releases VOCs into the atmosphere, contributing to pollution.

Regardless of whether your choose to keep your windows open or closed when you clean, your chemical cleaning products make their way to the environment. When you rinse the items you clean with the culprits, the chemicals go down the drain and find their way into bodies of water, ultimately harming the marine life that lives there.

What everyone’s saying

Reddit commenters chimed in after trying the white vinegar hack to share their results.

One user said, “I never believe hacks and tips but I tried this once as a last effort before buying a new one. And it was amazing! Faith in the internet restored, lol.”

Another user was familiar with the hack and added their own twist.

“Yes I do this once a month! We have well water & it’s very rusty. Rust builds up on all of the faucets which affects the pressure. I just recently started adding a few drops of lemon juice. Works like a charm,” they said.

