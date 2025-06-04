Scientists issue urgent warning over potential health threat lurking in our food: 'It's the dose that makes poison'

"It's getting us closer to the point …"

Microplastics may be vehicles for toxic heavy metals to enter our bodies, according to research reported on by Chemical & Engineering News.

What's happening?

Microplastics and smaller nanoplastics are microscopic pieces of water bottles and other products that break down into smaller particles. We make more than 389 million tons of plastic waste a year, which is turning up in our oceans, mountains, and even bodies. The body infiltration happens by eating food with microplastics in it or by inhaling them, all according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the National Library of Medicine.

NLM said the human health impact is still being studied, but cancer risks and altered metabolism are among concerns listed in the report.

Now, experts at the New Jersey Institute of Technology have found that the tiny troublers can adsorb heavy metals, including cadmium, cobalt, lead, manganese, and zinc, potentially carrying the elements inside us. Heavy metal poisoning is an organ-harming and life-threatening concern if enough is ingested, according to Cleveland Clinic.

The NJIT team exposed microplastics to the metals in a flask using actual plastic waste and water to mimic "real-world" conditions. Three common types of plastics adsorbed the metals within five minutes, with 99% of harmful lead being collected the quickest, per C&EN.

"It's getting us closer to the point where we can answer some of the questions about human health concerns of nanoplastic pollution," researcher Somenath Mitra said.

Why are the findings important?

The study used microplastics with varied sizes and shapes to replicate pieces that exist in the environment. They have a greater surface area and can adsorb better than lab-made alternatives, C&EN reported.

Heavy metal exposure can increase cancer risks, cause neurological concerns, and harm children as they grow, per the story.

"But it's the dose that makes poison," said Jonathan H. Shannahan, a toxicologist at Purdue University who wasn't involved with the study. "That's important to understand, and we don't yet know what the exposure dose is that people are facing. That's hard to figure out and will take time. Essentially, it's TBD whether heavy metal exposure from nanoplastic pollution is a health concern."

What's being done about microplastics?

The adsorption study is another helpful clue about microplastic pollution and its potential health risks, the experts said. But an overall shift in consumer thinking can limit the problem greatly. Plastic- and toxin-free products are available. Ditching plastic grocery bags and single-use bottles and choosing cleaner cosmetics will provide you with a healthier experience. Reusable bottles can also save you hundreds of dollars a year.

By buying products from companies that use plastic-free packaging, you can encourage the switch to better manufacturing on a larger scale, as well.

Scientists are also working on ways to turn microplastics into useful graphene. In the end, nature might provide the answer, as other researchers are studying mushrooms that have the ability to consume a common plastic type.

