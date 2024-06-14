Expert demonstrates efficacy of stubborn stain removal method on white linens: 'Works on washed-in stains too'

It can be so frustrating to get a brand new white shirt or linen, only for it to become stained soon after. But one expert has the perfect trick to get out any stain with just a little help from the sun.

Author and Great British Bake Off winner Nancy Birtwhistle (@nancy_birtwhistle) shared the cleaning hack in a video posted to TikTok, saying it is a way for her followers to get "savvy with stains."

The scoop

Birtwhistle starts by showing her followers a white linen cloth covered in mystery stains. To properly test her method, she adds in some orange juice spills, drops of mustard and ketchup, and marks from chili sauce, turmeric, and black currant juice.

In order to get the cloth looking pearly white again, she details three key steps:

Rinse it in cold water. Soak in two tablespoons of "pure magic" and approximately 2.5 cups of cold water for half an hour. Drip-dry outside in a place with bright sunlight.

The pure magic cleaning solution is a homemade concoction Birtwhistle also came up with as an eco-friendly alternative to chemical-filled options. It can be made with seven ounces of citric acid, five ounces of just-boiled water, and three-quarters of an ounce of dish detergent.

Birtwhistle explains that the cleaning hack isn't only for recently stained items.

"Works on washed-in stains too," she says.

How it's working

Using alternative homemade cleaning solutions to combat stains, spills, and other messes has huge benefits for homeowners. These options aren't expensive either, as you can use basic items already in your home or pantry.

The average homeowner spends an estimated $180 on cleaning products each year, using natural alternatives at least half of that time could create $90 of annual savings.

Additionally, using store-bought household cleaners has been estimated to expose individuals, pets, and native plants to nearly 20 pounds of potentially toxic chemicals.

Research has found that particularly scented green cleaning products can release dangerous chemicals called volatile organic compounds. These chemicals can be very harmful to humans, having been found to cause breathing issues as well as eye, nose, throat, and skin irritations.

If one homeowner opted for natural cleaning supplies instead, they could avoid nearly 200 pounds of toxic chemicals over the course of 10 years.

What people are saying

Other TikTok users have affirmed that sunlight can easily remove stains if taken care of properly.

"I always hang my white linens out in bright sunshine if I can," one user said, adding, "I have 30 year old bedding that's still brilliant white."

"This is amazing thank you I'll do this," a second commented.

"I swear by hanging stained clothes out in the sun," another wrote, claiming the trick works better than any stain remover they can purchase at a store.

"If it's a sunny/showery day I hang clothes in the window from the curtain pole instead."

