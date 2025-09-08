Does rooftop solar feel out of reach? This game-changing subscription service offers installations for $0 down

If you think that the hefty savings of home solar power aren't worth the cost and effort of installation, then there's good news: There's a way to access those savings without needing to buy a single piece of equipment, thanks to the innovative leasing service from Palmetto.

The scoop

Each day, more homeowners are turning to solar power to access affordable and reliable energy for their homes. But while the energy savings are immediate once the setup is installed, the upfront cost can still be prohibitive for many people.

That's where the LightReach program at Palmetto comes into play. It offers all the benefits of a home solar setup without the hassle and upfront costs; some of its plans don't even require any money down. Instead, homeowners pay a low, fixed monthly energy rate, making it easy to plan ahead and budget.

"With LightReach, you effectively set your energy rate for 25 years," its website explains. "So you can swap spiraling utility costs for dependable, abundant energy made right there on your roof."

How it's helping

Even better, the savings from home solar arrays are accompanied by a dramatic reduction in pollution. Traditional methods of powering a home — that is, burning oil and gas — release toxic compounds into the atmosphere that pollute the air and the environment. By going solar, homeowners not only slash their energy bills but also clean their surroundings.

If you're debating between leasing and buying panels, TCD made a pros and cons list that you can examine. And if you do decide to buy, a great first step is checking out the free tools from EnergySage, which make it easy to get no-obligation quotes and estimates for an installation from trusted providers in your area.

What everyone's saying

Countless homeowners who have upgraded to solar power have boasted about their savings. Many have even shared how their energy bills reached zero and then kept going, actually earning them money via net metering and buyback programs.

And specifically, the sentiment on solar leasing is overwhelmingly positive. In a post debating its efficacy, one Redditor said that signing up "will lower your carbon footprint and make you a good Global Citizen."

