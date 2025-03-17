Leasing solar panels can protect you from skyrocketing energy bills and high installation costs: 'The easiest way to go solar'

"We are guaranteeing that the customer is going to save money when they lease with us."

Looking for a way to use clean energy but worried about the upfront costs? A solar startup says it has the answer.

The scoop

Palmetto offers a new way to approach solar. Instead of homeowners footing the cost of solar panels, the company leases them with no upfront cost. Through the company's LightReach program, Palmetto owns the equipment, which means it is on the hook for installation, maintenance, and service costs.

That's why Palmetto describes itself as "the easiest way to go solar."

And with no upfront costs, users can immediately start pocketing the extra savings they'll get by switching to solar energy.

"We are guaranteeing that the customer is going to save money when they lease with us," Palmetto Vice President Nathan Healy told The Cool Down.

Those interested in this option can enter their address and current energy costs into Palmetto's website to see if their home is eligible for solar panels and to get an estimate of how much they will save on their monthly energy bills. Palmetto even guarantees that its panels will produce 90% of the energy it claims, or it'll credit you for the difference.

How it's helping

By using an option like Palmetto's solar-leasing program, homeowners can live a greener life.

Solar energy allows people to reduce their reliance on dirty energy, such as those that require coal or gas, which emit polluting gases into the atmosphere. Those gases trap heat within our planet, which is causing planet-destroying climate change.

It's also a smart move for consumer's wallets, as using solar energy can drastically lower monthly utility costs. Even when it's cold and cloudy, solar panels can do the trick.

Installing solar panels, which can be monitored through Palmetto's app, is also one step toward living in a smart home. By using this type of technology, you can better track your energy usage and find times that you can reduce it, saving money and the environment.

What everyone's saying

Palmetto says it wants to kick off a "New Utility Revolution," in which energy sources are decentralized and people can own their own energy production, using clean sources like the sun and wind.

The company hopes its solar-leasing program can be one step toward that revolution.

"Our guiding North Star," Healy told The Cool Down, "is democratizing clean energy and making clean energy accessible for all."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.