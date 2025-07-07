Homeowner reveals massive negative energy bill after leasing solar panels: '[The] panels are producing way more than ... estimated'

Switching to solar can bring homeowners' energy bills down to $0, but one homeowner based in Connecticut proved that a negative energy bill is achievable.

In a Reddit post, the homeowner showcased their energy bill after installing solar to r/Connecticut.

"Our electricity bill after installing solar," they wrote, with a bill that displayed $134 that the electricity suppliers owed them. They added in a comment, "We like it so far, [the] panels are producing way more than what they had estimated."

The popularity of solar panels has grown at a significant pace in recent years. Experts have predicted continued growth in residential solar, projecting that 15% of U.S. homes will have solar by 2030. Such a transition is good news for sustainability, as more solar energy in homes means less air pollution from dirty fuels like coal and gas harming the environment.

Arbor confirmed that solar usage has grown exponentially for homeowners over renters; however, they explained that "falling costs and better incentives will likely lead to a narrowing of the gap."

Even for homeowners, though, solar can be inaccessible for budget reasons. However, leasing panels allows for zero installation cost and immediate savings.

One Redditor commented on the positives of their solar leasing experience.

"I don't understand the hate for leasing, my panels are $119 per month, which is less than I was paying in electricity three years ago when they were installed," they wrote. "And [they] are a drop in the bucket compared to what electric bills are now."

There are plenty of options to make your transition to solar easy and affordable. The next step is to decide the best way that works for your home.

