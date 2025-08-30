A new survey revealed that nearly 70% of U.S. homeowners would consider installing rooftop solar panels to pair with battery storage if the technologies were available at little to no cost.

The Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative polled more than 1,160 consumers who own single-family homes and discovered that over 2 in 3 respondents were interested in solar programs as a way to earn money.

That's no surprise given that solar panels are widely considered to be a top home energy hack, with EnergySage's free tools helping homeowners begin their journey to drastically reducing their electricity bills or even getting them down to $0.

On average, a homeowner can save up to $1,500 annually on energy bills by installing solar panels. With extreme weather events becoming more intense and frequent because of rising global temperatures driven by dirty energy pollution, pairing panels with a battery storage system can boost climate resiliency, providing a buffer against blackouts during grid outrages.

The SECC survey suggested that both of these factors have influenced booming consumer interest in solar panels: 36% of consumers were considering solar panels because of their money-saving potential, while 27% valued solar's status as a renewable energy source.

While providers don't generally endorse specific installers, over one-third of respondents also expressed a desire for their utilities to provide solar installation recommendations. EnergySage is a TCD-vetted resource that is taking the guesswork out of solar installation by connecting homeowners with its trusted network of installers.

EnergySage has also helped remove a financial barrier to realizing solar's long-term benefits. It has saved the average consumer around $10,000 thanks in part to a 30% federal solar tax credit that's available until Dec. 31.

EnergySage's free mapping tool is another resource providing buyers insight into which state-specific incentives are available to them so they can snag the best deals. Given the federal solar incentive end date, acting now could save you thousands of dollars.

Solar panels can also make running other electric appliances, such as a heat pump, much cheaper. EnergySage also offers a free HVAC quote comparison tool to help homeowners find the best heat pump for their homes and budgets.

SECC President and CEO Nathan Shannon suggested that electricity providers may want to consider a more active role in transitioning to a cleaner grid.

"Many American homeowners are interested in becoming 'prosumers' for a combination of financial, environmental, and reliability reasons," Shannon said, per T&D World. "Electricity providers are widely seen as trusted partners in installing these technologies and are well-positioned to assist consumers in their 'prosumer' journeys, which can ultimately be a win-win for consumers and electricity providers alike."

