Homeowners offer firsthand advice on leasing solar panels after Redditor questions benefits: 'It's really simple'

One of the most effective ways that homeowners can lower their monthly utility bills and benefit the environment is by installing solar panels. And leasing them has become a popular option for those who are looking to transition to clean energy.

But some aren't sure if that option is right for them. A homeowner recently took to Reddit to ask the online community for advice on whether or not this option was worth it.

The post is titled, "Is a Solar lease really that bad?" It continued: "I mean what is the bad thing about it? Some people can't afford the monthly payments to finance. Just trying to understand why. I see that its going to cost you more over the years but what else?"

Solar panels produce their own energy and save you money because you don't have to buy as much energy from traditional utility grids. They also benefit the whole community because, oftentimes, excess energy is transferred to the grid, lowering costs for everyone.

They help lead to a cleaner, cooler future because the energy is produced directly from the sun. This doesn't require the burning of dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas, which leads to air pollution and warming temperatures around the world.

But for some homeowners, the costs of buying and installing solar panels are just too much and become prohibitive. Luckily, companies like Palmetto offer the option to lease solar panels. Its LightReach program allows consumers to reap the benefits of solar power without the massive upfront costs. And Palmetto offers localized options for consumers.

For others, purchasing solar panels is a better option. Companies like EnergySage make it easier than ever. It has a free tool that allows consumers to compare quotes from vetted contractors, saving homeowners thousands.

If you are not sure if leasing or buying solar panels is right for you, check out this helpful pros and cons list.

Commenters on the original Reddit post were extremely helpful in weighing in on the debate.

One said: "It's really simple. Those that have taxable income purchase solar. Those that don't have taxable income lease. … It's about saving money and getting clean inexpensive energy."

Another said: "It will lower your carbon footprint and make you a good global citizen. Good on you!"

