Energy expert breaks down hot debate of leasing versus buying rooftop solar panels: 'You pay little or no upfront cost'

There are certainly pros and cons to each.

Powering our homes requires tons of energy. This is not only a large expense but also a driver of pollution and rising temperatures around the globe. The burning of traditional dirty fuels like oil, coal, and gas releases damaging emissions into the air, threatening the health of humans, animals, and even plant life.

This is why solar power is surging in popularity. Studies estimate that year after year, the number of solar panel installations and the amount of solar power being transferred to energy grids are defying expectations.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate energy hack. This is because it can bring your monthly energy bills down to $0 or at least very close to it.

And solar panels help out the whole community. Excess energy is often transferred to the grid. And more energy on the grid means lower bills for everyone.

Quite simply, solar power saves homeowners money and is significantly better for the environment. But homeowners who are thinking about installing solar panels on their homes are faced with a difficult choice. Is it better to lease or buy?

Luckily, there are companies that are making it easier than ever for homeowners to find the best fit for them.

Buying solar panels will ultimately save you money over time and will also increase the value of your home. And it is now easier than ever to find affordable contractors. EnergySage offers a free online tool that allows you to compare quotes from vetted vendors. This can save homeowners up to $10,000 on home installation.

Still, some homeowners find the upfront costs of buying solar panels prohibitively expensive. For those people, leasing is an extremely attractive option as you pay little or no upfront cost. Palmetto's LightReach program allows homeowners to get solar panels for no money down. And this allows users to lock in affordable energy prices and avoid market fluctuations.

There are many people who are curious about solar panels. But the choice between leasing or buying can be overwhelming and really depends on each person's individual financial situation and goals. For those who are unsure, check out this helpful pros and cons list.

