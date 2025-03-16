Frustrated homeowner considers legal action after HOA uses suspicious tactics to delay project: 'The law is on your side'

After referring their friend for a new solar panel system, one person was astonished to see the seemingly neverending series of hoops their HOA forced them to jump through.

They turned to the subreddit r/solar to vent and seek advice. Their friend, they explained, had asked their HOA about any possible restrictions in advance of going ahead with the project. "The HOA's response was basically as long as you follow the CC&R [covenants, conditions and restrictions], it should be good," the OP shared.

But instead, when the plans and permits had been obtained, the application for installation was denied. According to the OP. "They said that the CC&R does not yet have specific guidelines" and "will be discussed in next month's committee meeting."

"They say the attorneys will need to write new guidelines into the CC&R," the OP added.

Unfortunately, this wasn't a one-time roadblock — after six months, the pair was wondering what possible legal action or help might be viable.

One commenter had encountered a similar situation, also in California. "The law is on your side," they emphasized. "Their lack of guidelines only means they have nothing in place to tell how they prefer the install and aesthetics to be, so you can do it as you wish. Their lack of guidelines can't be used as a denial."

They advised having a lawyer fight the HOA with a letter clarifying the legality of the installation.

It's a surprisingly common issue that homeowners under HOAs have encountered; the groups are notorious for enforcing rules that are both costly and pollutive, for no reason other than aesthetics.

"I've been through this before, and it was because the HOA leaders didn't want 'ugly solar' around so they just created a runaround situation until lawyers finally got involved," one person shared.

But solar remains a popular choice for homeowners, even under thorny HOAs. This is because it's vastly more affordable — and cleaner for the environment — than traditional gas power sources. If you're considering switching, check out EnergySage's free tools for easy quote comparisons and installation estimates.

Additionally, as one commenter shared, one of the best ways to change the HOA is to join them. "I joined a committee and stay involved to be there in case I need to help stop this kind of BS," they said. "We have our planet to save!"

