Desperate homeowner searches for answers after aggressive HOA refuses to approve solar panels: 'I don't believe [there's] any right to decline'

Reddit is full of homeowners association horror stories, but most of them involve petty squabbles, not direct opposition to eco-friendly home improvements. However, this post to r/KansasCity is an exception to that rule.

In a post titled "HoA preventing solar installation in KC," the original poster asked: "Has anyone had experience with their HoA attempting to block the installation of solar on the front of your house as opposed to the back. … Between the front and back of my house there is a 30% drop in efficiency, so I don't believe the HoA has any right to decline my request with how I read the new law."

The new law the OP is referring to is Missouri Senate Bill 820. This law, which took effect in January 2024, states: "A homeowners' association may adopt reasonable rules regarding the placement of solar panels or solar collectors to the extent those rules do not prevent the installation of the device or adversely affect its functioning, use, cost, or efficiency."

It seems fairly cut and dry that the OP is well within their rights to install solar panels where they function most efficiently. Apparently, that's not quite how the HOA sees it, though.

HOAs across the country have been blocking solar panel installations with enough frequency to inspire 29 states to pass laws restricting their ability to do so. A nationwide law was recently passed restricting HOAs from blocking native lawns as well.

As frustrating as it is, this shouldn't stop any HOA member from pursuing eco-friendly, money-saving alternatives. One can fight to change HOA bylaws with the proper approach.

Fighting for those solar panels can mean cheaper, cleaner energy for your home. Companies like EnergySage can help you do it, too. It offers free quote comparisons based on your location and energy needs as well as advisers to guide you through the process.

Commenters offered useful advice and cathartic commiseration:

"Oh no, it'll block the view of beautiful shingles?" one sarcastically lamented. "Give me a break, these people are psychotic."

"HOAs are supposed to be prohibited from banning solar installations that would impede the efficiency of the solar panels, which it sounds like your HOA is trying to do," one informed them.

"What your HoA is doing is illegal," another agreed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.