Researchers reveal how much solar panels can increase your home's value — here's what you need to know

by Leslie Sattler
The savings add up fast.

Installing solar panels on your roof does more than slash your monthly electric bill — it makes your house worth more money when you sell it, EnergySage reported.

On average, houses with solar panels will sell for about 4% more than similar houses without, according to Zillow. That figure jumps even higher in some areas, with New York homes increasing up to 5.4% in value after going solar.

The savings add up fast. Homeowners typically save $100-250 monthly on electricity after installing solar panels, totaling nearly $3,000 yearly. These panels make your home stand out in competitive housing markets, too. New owners benefit from reduced or eliminated electric bills, plus most solar loans are paid off within five years, making the home even more attractive to buyers.

How much value you'll gain depends on local electricity costs, your household energy use, and your payment method. Buyers will pay premiums of about $4 per watt of installed solar capacity, according to a study by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. For a typical 6-kilowatt system, that adds up to $24,000 in extra home value.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy while reducing planet-warming pollution. The average 11-kilowatt system costs about $22,000 before incentives, but with a 30% federal tax credit, that drops to around $15,400. When you compare this to other renovations, solar often makes more sense. Most kitchen remodels only recover about 75% of costs, while solar panels can offer 100% cost recovery through increased home value and eliminated electric bills.

You can explore free tools through EnergySage to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes from installers in your area.

Unlike lengthy kitchen or bathroom renovations that disrupt your life for months, most solar installations take just one day. Plus, your home will run on clean energy that benefits your wallet and our environment.

"For most homeowners, buying solar panels is an investment that will increase your home's value," EnergySage states. "The more your solar installation saves you on annual electricity bills, the more value it adds to your property."

