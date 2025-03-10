Energy experts reveal little-known perk of home solar — here's what most homeowners don't know

  • Home Home

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: iStock

This addition to your solar panel system could make a huge difference in your monthly bills.

Solar panels are becoming increasingly popular. Over 5 million homes already have solar panels, and by 2030, 15% of homes in the United States will have solar, per Solar Energy Industries Association

Solar has a ton of benefits for homeowners, like reducing monthly energy bills, increasing a home's value, and offering energy independence.

However, some solar panel owners aren't aware that if the power goes out, the panels do too.

Mike Murphy, owner of PrepSOS, told CNET that what "people don't consider is that if they're on natural gas, and the power goes out in the winter, they think their heater is going to work, but most have an electric fan, so if the power goes out you still need something."

The solution? Solar batteries.

A solar battery bank stores the excess electricity generated by your solar system. With solar batteries, you'll have reliable access to electricity, even if it's cloudy, dark, or the power goes out.

Even if solar isn't right for you or your home, you can still install batteries without solar panels and connect them to the grid to charge up in case of emergency. 

Solar batteries can be expensive, but there are federal and state tax credits you may be eligible for. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, for example, the government will knock thousands off the price tag of home energy upgrades. 

If you're interested in switching to solar, EnergySage is a great place to start. Answer a few questions about your home — like its size, location, and age — and EnergySage will calculate the average cost of installing solar and your monthly energy savings.

They can even connect you with reputable local contractors, help you find eligible tax rebates and credits, and answer any questions you might have. EnergySage makes installing a solar system smooth sailing. 

One EnergySage reviewer said that "EnergySage was a great way to explore my options for getting solar panels. There was minimal info required to get started and I was able to get quotes from 4-5 local solar installers … Great experience overall — would use EnergySage again for sure."

