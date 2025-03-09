  • Home Home

Distressed homeowner searches for answers after unreasonable HOA denies rooftop solar installation: 'They won't budge'

by Zachary Craley
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Social media is full of homeowners association horror stories, from ridiculous fines to power trips. 

Those restrictions are even more frustrating when they prevent homeowners from saving money and doing something beneficial for the environment.    

"Anyone in California had an HOA deny their solar?" a user asked on Reddit.

The user explained that they planned to add six solar panels to the front of their roof, but their HOA denied the request, saying "it would ruin the ambiance of the neighborhood." 

After reading the HOA's CC&Rs, the user said they couldn't find any rules to prevent them from adding solar panels to their home. 

The user cited the California Solar Rights Act, which prohibits HOAs from unreasonably restricting solar energy installations, which they felt their HOA "completely ignored."

"I have a feeling they won't budge," the user lamented. 

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways for homeowners to save on energy expenses, while also cutting down on planet-heating pollution from dirty energy sources.

One National Renewable Energy Laboratory study found that if the western U.S. generated just 35% of its electricity using less expensive sources, such as wind and solar, it would reduce air pollution by 25% to 45%. That is equivalent to taking 22-36 million cars off the road.

Adding solar panels can even put money back in your pocket, which is why a growing number of homeowners are making the upgrade. 

Helpful resources, such as EnergySage, offer free tools to compare quotes and find reputable installers, making going solar even easier. 

Unfortunately, stories of HOAs blocking these money-saving, eco-friendly updates are all too common. HOAs have been accused of wasting electricity, removing bike racks, and limiting home gardens

These restrictions are not only aggravating for homeowners, but they negatively impact the progress being made toward a cleaner, cooler future for everyone. 

However, level heads can prevail. Check out our HOA guide for how to change rules standing in the way of sustainable upgrades. 

The Reddit community took the homeowner's side in the dispute. 

"Personally I think it's so stupid they are doing this," one commenter wrote.

"F' em... if you need a lawyer PM me," another said

"I was tricked by my HOA into the same thing," wrote one user, who shared details about how they resolved their HOA issue. "I ended up having the solar company apply for approval on my behalf and it went through."

