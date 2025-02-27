Confused homeowner receives helpful financial advice after considering home solar: 'Our … electricity bill was a little over $1'

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on utilities.

A confused homeowner who was on the fence about installing solar panels received advice on the financial benefits. Here's what they learned.

The scoop

Posting on the r/solar subreddit, the homeowner asked for advice about installing solar panels and whether people had found the systems to be "worth it."

They received over 100 replies, with people sharing their experiences and whether installing the systems had been beneficial. Overall, the responses favored solar. Several commenters urged the original poster to do the math and take advantage of any incentives available.

Several users suggested paying for the panels upfront in cash or taking out a home equity loan instead of using solar financing to make them more affordable. Other helpful folks recommended that the OP research the solar incentives available in their area, such as net metering, solar buyback programs, and solar renewable energy certificates. According to Just Energy, these incentives can help solar users save money or even earn additional income.

Finally, the homeowner was advised to check out the tax incentives and rebates available to them through state initiatives and the Inflation Reduction Act.

How it's helping

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on utilities while reducing the amount of planet-warming pollution your home produces. Renewable energy, such as solar and wind, is much cheaper than dirty energy produced by burning fossil fuels. Installing solar power at home can not only bring down your bill but also make you money in some instances.

Knowing where to start can be overwhelming — but not if you use EnergySage's free tools to obtain estimates and compare quotes. You can also learn more about the tax incentives and other rebates available to make going solar even cheaper.

The IRA offers up to 30% in tax credits for rooftop solar installation, which can save you thousands of dollars. However, these credits may not be available for long. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he will eliminate these subsidies, although doing so would ultimately require an act of Congress, per Inside Climate News.

What everyone's saying

Many people in the comments shared how solar had dramatically reduced their energy bills and helped safeguard their homes against the effects of severe weather.

One person shared how their electric bill had become virtually nonexistent, writing: "Our most recent electricity bill was a little over $1. The previous two were zero, because we were working off a credit after our annual true-up."

Another shared that their decision to go solar had "provided back up power to the home during wind storms etc."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.