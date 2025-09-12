Expert demonstrates quick trick for unclogging backed-up sink: 'Saved a huge bill'

"It's super easy to clear a blockage like this one."

One of the most frustrating household problems is a clogged sink. People often resort to using harsh chemical drain cleaners or calling an expensive plumber. But a TikToker revealed an old-school trick that can help.

The scoop

Professional cleaner c2cleaningcrew (@c2cleaningcrew) shared how effective a plunger can be. In her video, she tackles a bathroom sink backed up with toilet paper.

"Looks like it's time to put my plumber hat on again," the cleaner begins. The easy fix only takes a few bouts of plunging.

With a standard sink plunger in hand, the creator makes quick work of the blockage. "It's super easy to clear a blockage like this one," she says.

She acknowledges some clogs take more effort, but a plunger will be enough to do the job most of the time.

How it's helping

This simple hack offers immediate and tangible benefits for homeowners.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

First, it's a huge money-saver. Plumbers can cost hundreds of dollars, while a plunger goes for less than $15.

Chemical drain cleaners, while cheap, are single-use and can damage pipes over time. Using a plunger saves you from these expenses and the waiting time for a professional.

There are more ways to save money with household solutions — including making your own all-purpose cleaner — that are convenient and cost-effective.

Using a plunger over chemical cleaners also protects your health and the environment. Drain cleaners contain corrosive substances that can irritate your eyes, skin, and respiratory system. These chemicals can also end up in our waterways.

Physical methods such as plunging avoid harmful chemicals altogether. Your home will be a healthier place, and you'll reduce chemical pollution. Natural cleaning products also help you embrace a healthier home.

Cleaning hacks can reduce plastic garbage around the home too. If you buy fewer specialized products, you will produce less waste.

This cleaner proves simple fixes can be the most effective actions for our wallet, home, and planet.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were grateful for the tutorial and reminder of this low-tech solution.

"Great job. Saved a huge bill. … Those plungers are so handy," one commented.

Another added, "Amazing video."

"Toilet paper in a sink," someone else said in disbelief.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



