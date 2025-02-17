Cleaning expert reveals how to get faucets squeaky clean without toxic cleaners: 'This is amazing'

"I haven't used [it] to clean and now I need to!"

An affordable cleaner that leaves appliances and surfaces sparkling — and also smelling good — isn't just a fantasy. Better yet, it's probably in your kitchen right now.

The scoop

Natural cleaning enthusiast Ava (@soothingscrubs) shared a video showing how she puts half a lemon and some baking soda to good use in reviving her faucets.

"So fresh & clean," she wrote, spooning some baking soda onto a lemon wedge. Using it as a scrubber, she built up some suds and worked them all over the faucet before rinsing it off, leaving it shiny.

"Trying to implement more non-toxic cleaning into my normal routine," she explained.

Commenters were impressed with the ease and affordability of the hack. "We love a resourceful queen," one enthused.

How it's helping

Not only are lemon and baking soda super affordable, but they're also much healthier to use as cleaning agents. The only thing to be careful of is that they should not be mixed in a sealed bottle, because gases that develop could cause a small explosion from pressure that could cause an injury.

Ironically, many common brand-name cleaners contain toxic chemicals that have been linked to respiratory illnesses, certain cancers, and even premature death. They also often contain heavy metals and other contaminants that can pollute soil and water once they're washed down the drains.

Because of this, more consumers are opting for natural cleaning products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe.

"The way my lungs have been begging me to just clean like this for a while," one commenter wrote.

And lemon and baking soda aren't just convenient — they pack a great cleaning punch. The citric acid in lemon juice gives it antibacterial, antiseptic, and even gentle bleaching qualities. As The Spruce shared, "This is also what makes lemons so great in a kitchen, where you're bound to confront a wide variety of messes in all of these categories and more, from grease to rust."

Similarly, baking soda is so popular as a natural cleaner because its high pH levels mean that it reacts well with acids, like lemon juice and vinegar. These natural chemical combos make for a powerful cleaning agent, and baking soda absorbs any bad odors to leave behind only the fresh scent of lemon.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were eager to try out Ava's method. "I haven't used baking soda to clean and now I need to!!!" one person shared.

"Love lemon this is amazing," another agreed.

Others shared their own favorite cleaning combinations, such as baking soda and castile soap for an all-purpose kitchen cleaning paste.

Similarly, other natural cleaning enthusiasts have shared hacks like cleaning wool sweaters using only snow, saving corroded batteries and wires using white vinegar, and even making an all-natural laundry detergent out of foraged chestnuts.

