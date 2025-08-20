Expert shares helpful tip for cleaning dirty white shoes: 'My sneakers look brand new'

It's always a little bit heartbreaking when you get a beautiful new pair of white shoes covered in dirt. Some scuffs and stains are easily set and hard to remove.

Luckily, some of the best cleaners are the simplest, natural, and affordable — and you likely already have the ingredients for a DIY cleaner in your home.

The scoop

TikToker Alina, of the account @momhackAlina, is known for offering mom tips, special mom finds, and activity ideas. One of her recent videos shared one of the oldest but often forgotten kitchen cleaning hacks.

"I mixed baking soda into a [tooth]paste, scrubbed with a brush - and BOOM! My sneakers look brand new."

The video shows Alina creating the paste and scrubbing the shoes. Then she compares the cleaned shoe to the original shoe to show the improvement.

How it's helping

Baking soda is a natural abrasive agent that can cut through grime, remove odor, and dissolve organic debris. It also causes no harm to the environment once flushed down the drain.

This is also one of the most affordable ingredients on the market. Even combined with toothpaste, this DIY mixture can cost only a few cents to make.

Cleaning products are also infamously known for including hazardous chemicals — because we're told that's how they clean efficiently. But those same chemicals that strip away at wood and our dishes are also dangerous to the water supply, increase risks of asthma and irritation throughout our respiratory system, and increase wheezing in children if the mother was exposed during pregnancy, according to the BBC.

Whenever possible and accessible, it is the healthier choice to make your own cleaning products or look to eco-friendly and natural brands like Mean Green or Clean Cult to ensure that you are not using products with harmful chemicals in your home or flushing them down your drains. DIY products are also a great zero-waste practice, as they will reduce the plastic waste in your household.

What everyone's saying

Alina's followers were grateful for the tip and excited to use it in their daily lives.

"Clean, like new!" one user wrote.

Another TikToker shared their agreement with the hack. "It always helps me with children's shoes."

