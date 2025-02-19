Homeowner weighs risks of breaking HOA garden rules: 'When you are noticed, you will be fined'

"You can build anything you want if your only plan is to remain unnoticed."

A homeowner hoping to skirt some of the regulations from their HOA to add a garden to their side yard turned to the internet to weigh the risks.

In the r/HOA subreddit, a first-time Redditor posed a question to the forum about working around their HOA's rules, after reading the website and seeing, "they are allowing gardening in the backyard. Also it can't be visible in the street."

However, the homeowner's backyard doesn't get enough sunshine, so they wanted to try to put it on the side of their home, which is south-facing and receives more light.

"I also see other houses have a garden bed on the side of houses. That seems fine," they wrote. "My question, can I build a garden bed on the side of the house and hoping that HOA don't notice? I'm thinking to put it far away from street and close to the wall, so it would be less visible on the street."

HOAs are known for their strict rules and often even stricter financial penalties, prompting several warnings from the subreddit.

"You can build anything you want if your only plan is to remain unnoticed. But when you are noticed, you will be fined and asked to remove it," one person wrote. "Seriously, ask for an exception and state your case and hope they are reasonable," they added.

Another warned, "If you build it, they can reasonably tell you to tear it down later if it goes against HOA rules and you'd be subject to fines, and whatever else your HOA does to escalate violations."

About 30% of homeowners live in HOAs, making up about 75.5 million houses, and that number is continuing to grow according to the National Association of Realtors. HOAs set rules and regulations on the exteriors of homes to maintain a certain aesthetic, which limits many plans, including eco-friendly upgrades like solar panels and native lawns.

But there are ways to push back, like pushing back on demands or even joining the board to help manage the rules.

And some states have passed laws to support homeowners wanting to make changes, like Maine, which passed a "right to food" amendment in its state constitution to allow people to grow food in their yards. California also has laws protecting homeowners' rights to install solar panels.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.