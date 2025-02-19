  • Home Home

Homeowner weighs risks of breaking HOA garden rules: 'When you are noticed, you will be fined'

"You can build anything you want if your only plan is to remain unnoticed."

by Audrey Brewer
"You can build anything you want if your only plan is to remain unnoticed."

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner hoping to skirt some of the regulations from their HOA to add a garden to their side yard turned to the internet to weigh the risks.

In the r/HOA subreddit, a first-time Redditor posed a question to the forum about working around their HOA's rules, after reading the website and seeing, "they are allowing gardening in the backyard. Also it can't be visible in the street."

However, the homeowner's backyard doesn't get enough sunshine, so they wanted to try to put it on the side of their home, which is south-facing and receives more light. 

"I also see other houses have a garden bed on the side of houses. That seems fine," they wrote. "My question, can I build a garden bed on the side of the house and hoping that HOA don't notice? I'm thinking to put it far away from street and close to the wall, so it would be less visible on the street."

HOAs are known for their strict rules and often even stricter financial penalties, prompting several warnings from the subreddit.

"You can build anything you want if your only plan is to remain unnoticed. But when you are noticed, you will be fined and asked to remove it," one person wrote. "Seriously, ask for an exception and state your case and hope they are reasonable," they added.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Another warned, "If you build it, they can reasonably tell you to tear it down later if it goes against HOA rules and you'd be subject to fines, and whatever else your HOA does to escalate violations."

About 30% of homeowners live in HOAs, making up about 75.5 million houses, and that number is continuing to grow according to the National Association of Realtors. HOAs set rules and regulations on the exteriors of homes to maintain a certain aesthetic, which limits many plans, including eco-friendly upgrades like solar panels and native lawns.

But there are ways to push back, like pushing back on demands or even joining the board to help manage the rules

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

And some states have passed laws to support homeowners wanting to make changes, like Maine, which passed a "right to food" amendment in its state constitution to allow people to grow food in their yards. California also has laws protecting homeowners' rights to install solar panels

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x