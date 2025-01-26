Distressed homeowner searches for answers after HOA blocks solar panel installation: 'That's illegal in my state'

One Georgia homeowner who was frustrated with their homeowners association took to Reddit to ask for advice when they were denied the opportunity to install solar panels.

The post appeared in the r/solar subreddit, where the original poster was certain to find listeners sympathetic to their situation.

"My HOA declined my modification request to add solar panels to my street facing roof," they said. "Any advice?"

Solar panels are one of the most effective ways to shrink or even eliminate your power bill, providing free, eco-friendly electricity for decades. They're also easier to get than ever thanks to dropping prices and tools like EnergySage's online marketplace.

Unfortunately, the original poster's HOA wasn't on board. The post included the original message from the HOA, which outlined the association's reasoning for denying the application.

"The solar panels would need to be installed on the back roof, NOT visible from the street," said the message. "If you wish to appeal this denial to the Board of Directors, written statement of appeal must be received with within ten (10) days of this notice."

Placing solar panels at the rear of the home is a common requirement in many HOA communities that are worried about the appearance of this technology.

Just one problem: homeowners can't move the sun. Solar panels need to be placed on the side of the roof that gets the most sunlight, and that isn't always the side facing away from the street.

Some states, like California, have laws protecting homeowners' right to install solar panels, including specific language outlawing requirements that make the panels less effective.

One commenter, for example, said, "That's illegal in my state."

"Not sure about Georgia, but many states have statutes that say HOAs are not allowed to forbid you," said another user.

Unfortunately, that didn't apply in this case.

"Looks like there was an owners' solar bill of rights proposed in 2021, but [it] stalled after [the] second reading," replied a third commenter.

That left the option of following the HOA's internal process to ask for a rule change.

"Request the board amend the rules to specifically approve S/W, South, and S/E facing roofs for solar, notwithstanding bans on street-facing roofs," suggested another Redditor. "When they don't take action, gather a petition of owner signatures to put forth the motion for a vote of the owners."

It's not an easy route, but it's an option even when legal protections fail. If you're interested in challenging your own HOA's rules, check out this guide.

