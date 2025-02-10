Homeowner shares 'petty' move after HOA complains yard isn't green enough: 'If that's what they want, that's what they're going to get'

"I was sick of my HOA sending me little notes that my lawn is not green enough."

One delightfully petty homeowner responded to tedious notes from their homeowners association by completely replacing their lawn with clover and flowers.

The homeowner, TikToker Garden Buds (@garden_buds), documented the various stages of their project in a video. "I was sick of my HOA sending me little notes that my lawn is not green enough and to remove my weeds and clover," they say in the video. "If that's what they want, that's what they're going to get."

The video shows Garden Buds' point of view as they set their lawnmower to its lowest setting and mow down their grass, then overseed the lawn with micro clover. The clover starts to grow in, but Garden Buds decides it's too small and tries again with a larger variety.

"This is what I was looking for," they explain, showing a video of their backyard, which they switched to a clover lawn the previous year. There, a larger and more lush clover has grown into a thick carpet of greenery.

Even though the micro clover didn't give them the results they wanted, it's still noticeably greener than their ordinary grass lawn — and, as an extra surprise, there seem to have been seeds for small yellow and purple flowers mixed in, adding a pop of color.

Meanwhile, Garden Buds says there are other benefits. "I don't have to water it as much," they explain in the video.

That's one of the primary reasons to switch from grass to a clover lawn, in fact — it's cheaper to keep due to lower water needs, while looking more green and inviting at the same time. Plus, it doesn't need to be mowed as often, if at all. That means less time spent on upkeep, plus less pollution from gas-powered lawnmowers. Even transitioning part of your lawn makes a difference.

Commenters loved the new look of Garden Buds' lawn. "Told to remove clover; adds more clover. My kind of petty," said one user with a laughing emoji.

Another user offered a tip. "Some states will make your yard a wildlife preserve if you plant certain native plants," they said.

