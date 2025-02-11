Frustrated homeowner considers questionable alternatives after HOA blocks home upgrade: 'Is it worth it?'

"Should I just go ahead?" Famous last words from a Redditor on the r/vegaslocals subreddit perhaps?

Unfortunately, "just go ahead" and "homeowners association" rarely go well together in any context.

The original poster wanted to tear out the existing grass and replace it with rocks. Unfortunately, the approval process is lengthy and the OP has to get approval from a primary and a sub-HOA.

HOAs aren't exactly popular and one response post illustrated the general apathy toward them:

"Is it worth it if you do the work, don't get approval, and have to rip it all out?"

It might not be the response the OP wants to hear, but it is likely the truth.

Approximately 30% of all homeowners live on properties governed by HOAs. With 80.1 million homeowners spread out across the fruited plains, that's a little over 24 million homes. HOAs typically govern in favor of uniformity, an aesthetic rule that tends to hamper ideas and innovations.

Power dynamics, community pressure, fear of devaluation, legal/financial obligations, and lack of engagement too often infiltrate the studious, homogenous atmosphere that permeates a commonplace HOA polity.

The problem with this is the inevitable suppression of eco-friendly updates, native planting, and rewilding — mostly in the name of sameness. Rebellion against such mandates is often a lost cause, resulting in HOA-ordered cutting and removal of plants, charging excessive fees, and even issuing liens.

Even if there is nothing stipulated in the HOA rules and regs concerning solar panel installation, they can and often will come after homeowners for doing so. Fortunately, there are homeowners association guides available to help homeowners navigate the treacherous waters of defying HOAs.

Oftentimes, HOAs take things too far, denying homeowners the installation and use of EV chargers, low-impact native planting, solar panel installation, and xeriscaping.

In several states, measures have been taken to reduce HOAs' power of denial. In Florida, homeowners can freely install EV chargers and indulge in native gardening. California, Oregon, Hawaii, and Colorado have also blocked HOAs from blocking EV charger installation.

Therein the answer lies. Aside from the available guides and potential loopholes, it always comes back to politics, and politics starts locally. The above states countered typical HOAs because HOAs are generally regulated at the state level. Impacting local politics is one of the best ways to counter strict HOA regulations.

In the meantime, there's always something more homeowners can do, like this suggestion from another response post: "The best course of action is to review the governing documents and see what you can do to escalate decisions or gain approval for changes."

While it may be out of the way and potentially aggravating, follow another commenter's implied suggestion as well: "Have you been to a board meeting to discuss?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.