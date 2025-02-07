  • Home Home

Frustrated resident shares unexpected violation notice from HOA: 'Affected my ability to enjoy my home'

by Kelsey Kovner
hummingbird feeder

Keeping a hummingbird feeder can be a nice way to attract these adorable pollinators to your home, but one homeowner was admonished by their HOA for a "broken" feeder.

Reddit community r/F***HOA sees folks rail against their oppressive local homeowners associations, and this homeowner shared the details of a violation they received from their oversight organization. "According to HOA, pigeons eat nectar now," they wrote. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

After the lid popped off their hummingbird feeder, they received a letter that said it was feeding pigeons. The HOA's logic was that if pigeons flock to the neighborhood, it will both be unhealthy and unattractive. The problem? Nectar is not much of a food source for pigeons. 

Bringing birds into your yard is a great way to support your local ecosystem. Using a bird feeder, birdbath, and native flowers are all excellent ways to help your native flora and fauna. However, HOAs are notorious for making environmentally friendly choices more difficult. 

Homeowners have regularly faced warnings and fines for grass that is too long or gardens that are just out of line. Some people have even been told they can't install solar panels. Not only are these local governing bodies infringing on folks' autonomy, but they are also preventing people from saving money and protecting the planet. 

Planting a native garden can lower your water bill, while solar panels may fully eliminate your electric bill over time.

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

Redditors had plenty of choice words for the OP's HOA.

"These dumb f***s affected my ability to enjoy my home," wrote one person about their own HOA. 

Someone else who loves these unreasonably vilified birds added, "On behalf of pigeons everywhere, I'm filing a discrimination suit!"

Another person said, "I'd be tempted to put up a camera to see how many pigeons feed at it. Probably zero."

