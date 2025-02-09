Controlling HOA gets put in its place after demanding removal of solar panels: '[They] poked the bear and got bit'

One homeowners association bit off more than it could chew when it tried to force a homeowner to remove his solar panels.

According to the Redditor, who posted in an anti-HOA subreddit, their story took place over a few years. "I wanted to get solar panels for my house since I had moved in," they said.

That's an understandable desire, as solar panels can save owners thousands of dollars on their electric bills while benefiting the environment by providing clean energy to replace dirty energy. Plus, federal incentives help repay the cost of installation.

"It was brought to my attention the nice tax credits you get for the panels and that the amount at the time was going down with each passing year. So delaying was effectively leaving money on the table," said the original poster.

The homeowner moved forward with their solar panels, but their HOA wasn't pleased. It tried to deny authorization for the installation even though there was no rule against solar panels.

"I told them at the yearly board meeting about a law being pushed through in the state that would make it illegal for HOAs to ban solar panels, and that they should put on hold any actions until that bill was brought to the floor," said the OP. "They agreed. Less the a week later I get a letter in the mail demanding I take the panels down or they will take me to court."

With the support of a state lawmaker who co-authored the bill and a lawyer, the OP went head-to-head with the HOA.

They recounted: "After an exhausting 38 minutes of these entitled old s**** going on and on my lawyer clears his throat and calmly slides the paper with the bills information and when the next vote will be held across the table. And explains to them … that 'Yes at this point in time you could force my client to remove his panels, however … WHEN this bill passes we will file a suit for the labor costs of removing, reinstallation, loss in power generated, and of course the mental toll you've caused through this ultimately pointless endeavor.'"

That threat scared the board, and the OP kept their solar panels. "I'm the bear that wants to be left alone," they said. "And those decrepit old f**** poked the bear and got bit."

