Homeowner shares photos after HOA penalizes them over lawn: 'I don't see dead grass'

"Ask them to point it out because I just see dirt."

A homeowner is struggling to figure out how to address their HOA's complaint about a "dead" lawn that isn't really dead.

In the r/lawncare subreddit, a Dallas resident said their lawn has a large area underneath a tree with no grass that has drawn the HOA's attention.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"We moved in not too long ago but have noticed the hole in the grass getting wider and wider. I don't see dead grass. Just no grass at all. It is in a shady spot with the trees," the wrote in the caption, asking for advice on how to treat the area.

HOAs are notorious for making unreasonable demands on homeowners and residents and fining them for failure to comply. And many of those demands prevent people from making eco-friendly upgrades or changes to their spaces. For example, an HOA in Georgia declined one person's plan to install rooftop solar panels that happened to be facing the street.

Others have been fined by HOAs for not watering their lawns during a drought, more concerned with appearances than saving resources and money for their residents. Opting for water-saving options for your lawn or garden, like planting native species or xeriscaping, is a great way to avoid drought problems and help the local environment. But sometimes HOAs balk at alternative lawn options, like buffalo grass or clover.

Redditors in the comments had a variety of suggestions for the struggling homeowner, including some clever comebacks.

"If the bylaw says 'dead grass' ask them to point it out because I just see dirt," one person quipped.

Many people recommended adding a mulch ring around the base of the tree, which would cover the "dead" space and help the tree. "A neat mulch circle around the perimeter of the tree will go a long way toward appeasing them AND improving the health of tree," one Redditor suggested. They added the OP should check Texas laws because, "My understanding is that Texas law is such that an HOA cannot legally require you to resod turfgrass."

If you're running into issues with your HOA or want to see bylaws changed, check out The Cool Down's Guide to HOAs.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.