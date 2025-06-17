Tesla owner returns to unsettling scene after overnight incident: 'Woke up to this'

A vehicle owner recently paid the price for the apparent crime of owning a Tesla.

A Redditor shared what they said was an incident of vandalism that occurred overnight in the r/TeslaModelY subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a series of photos, one of the side mirrors was ripped out of place, and much of the car was keyed by the culprits. That might seem pretty bad, but the Redditor believed they got off lucky.



"Woke up to this, mildly compared to some burnt down cars in the city... still sucks," they assessed of the damage. In a follow-up comment to an astute viewer, they confirmed that their Model Y was parked in Berlin.

Another thing the original poster was asked about was the Sentry Mode video that could potentially be shared with the police and bring the offenders to justice. Unfortunately, the OP confirmed they'd disabled it, which was widely downvoted by the community.

"Only time Sentry mode should be disabled is at home or in a secure location at work," a commenter wrote. "Outside of that, ALWAYS keep that on."

While that's a good rule of thumb, it still isn't right to blame the victim in this case. We can't be sure why exactly they disabled it. While Tesla has improved its efficiency, Sentry Mode does drain battery, which might explain the OP's decision.

Anti-Tesla and anti-Elon Musk sentiment certainly appears to be on the rise, as shown by an increase in vandalism and protests at dealerships.

Vandalizing random Teslas definitely isn't the right way to express discontent. It only serves to cause disillusionment for EV drivers while discouraging people from making the switch. Despite their flaws, which include resource-intensive mining for battery materials, EVs are better for the planet than gas-powered vehicles.

Collective EV adoption can reduce tailpipe pollution that makes for dirtier air, lower reliance on dirty energy, and potentially slow the dangerous warming of the planet.

Unfortunately for the OP, with no video of the vandalism, they were left just having to deal with the carnage.

"Too many crazies out there right now vandalizing cars for no reason," a user lamented. "Just pray they don't become a repeat offender once you get it fixed."

"I'm really sorry," another user said. "Why are people so terrible?!"

