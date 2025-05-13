Tesla Model Y achieves record-breaking feat amid rising EV demand: 'I remain extremely optimistic'

In March, EVs accounted for more than 93% of new-car sales in Norway.

Tesla's Model Y is now the most driven car in Norway.

As of April, more than 70,000 Model Ys have been registered in the country, Teslarati reported. That makes it the most common car in the Scandinavian nation, surpassing the Toyota RAV4. The Nissan Leaf, Volkswagen Golf, and Toyota Yaris round out the top five.

The news is just the latest in a string of achievements for the Model Y, which has been the top-selling car in Norway for the past three years. In 2023, it broke the record for most cars sold in a single year in the country, besting the Volkswagen Beetle's 54-year-old mark.

But it's not just the Model Y — Norway has, in many ways, become the global model for getting electric vehicles on the road. The country has been quick to embrace EVs, setting an ambitious goal of having all new-car sales be electric by this year. It is encouraging car buyers to go electric by offering rebates and providing plentiful public charging stations.

All that work is paying off. In March, EVs accounted for more than 93% of new-car sales in the country, per OFV data shared by CleanTechnica. In 2024, the total number of EVs on Norwegian roads surpassed the total number of petrol-powered vehicles for the first time, although they both trail behind diesel vehicles.

This latest Model Y news is something Tesla can hang its hat on after a few months of less-encouraging news. The company posted disappointing first-quarter financial results, and it has seen stock price and global sales numbers both tumble. The slump comes amid backlash to CEO Elon Musk's political involvement and increased competition on the EV market, though other factors could also be play, such as Tesla's focus on humanoid robot Optimus, among other things.

Still, Musk sounded optimistic when discussing the company's quarterly results.

"We've gone through many, many crises over the years and actually been through many near-death experiences," he said on an April investor call. "This is not one of those times. We're not on the ragged edge of death, not even close. … I remain extremely optimistic about the future of the company."

