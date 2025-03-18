Tesla owner devastated after watching video footage of what happened to car: 'I honestly don't know what to do'

Many users advised other Tesla owners to ensure that Sentry Mode was always active, especially when parked in public.

Sentry Mode is a key feature of Tesla vehicles that can record damage to a car. Unfortunately, this feature is becoming more important with rising instances of electric vehicle vandalism.

A Tesla owner went to the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit to seek advice for an act of vandalism to their car. As they told their fellow Redditors, "I honestly don't know what to do."

The Reddit post asked for advice about using the Tesla's recordings to find the vandal. As shown in the image, an individual seemingly tried to punch through the window of the car before successfully punching through on a subsequent try. The vandalism left a hole in the window and the glass fractured.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In prior years, the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit helped to increase the amount of EVs on the road. However, with more EVs came more vandalism.

These acts include everything from direct damage to vehicles to cutting cables at charging stations. At the most basic level, these are costly to owners of EVs and to those who fund the infrastructure.

On a larger scale, these acts encourage and reinforce anti-EV sentiment. To move to a low-carbon future, we need to look to cleaner transportation and move away from gas-powered vehicles.

Transitioning to an EV can save drivers money. It's also better for the environment. Mining for the minerals to make an EV battery is significantly less impactful on the environment than the continued use of oil and gas. Plus, our technology to obtain these low-carbon materials is improving rapidly.

Although the original poster had to deal with the smashed window, many Redditors in the comments shared their frustrations with the situation. Many commiserated with the OP and shared their condolences. One commenter added encouragingly: "We also love a good sentry cam vid so be sure to show us."

