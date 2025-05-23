Tesla owner left speechless after bizarre act of vandalism caught on video: 'Why would you do this to a stranger's vehicle?'

"I have no clue who this woman is."

A Tesla owner woke up one morning to something nobody wants to see: footage of their car being vandalized by a stranger.

In a subreddit dedicated to Tesla's Model 3, the original poster shared the video captured by the cameras on their electric vehicle.

The video shows a woman casually strolling up to the car and digging her key into it without hesitation. "I have no clue who this woman is," the Tesla owner wrote.

Commenters were outraged by the brazen act. "Why would you do this to a stranger's vehicle?!" one person said incredulously.

"What a miserable human being," another agreed.

Most people urged the OP to report the incident to the police and their insurance, in addition to posting the footage to social media in case anyone recognized the perpetrator.

"Shameful people man," one Reddit commenter lamented.

This is hardly the first time anti-EV sentiment has led to blatant vandalism. Critics of EVs, who are generally proponents of diesel-fueled cars, have been captured on video destroying charging stations, cutting cords, keying cars, and throwing rocks at EV windows.

Some people have even taken their anti-EV sentiment so far as to harass cyclists or even pedestrians for representing alternative, environmentally friendly methods of transit.

Unfortunately, this antagonistic behavior has slowed down the widespread adoption of EVs, which play a major role in slashing the planet-warming pollution released by gas and oil. To help reduce pollution — a goal that has been set at both national and levels around the world — EV adoption will need to accelerate, not stall.

EVs are not a perfect solution, as their batteries require the mining of rare minerals, which has an environmental cost. However, battery-powered cars still have a vastly smaller pollutive footprint overall, even including this mining.

