These high-tech electric lawnmowers may completely change how you take care of your yard — here’s how much they cost

Are you looking for a reliable electric lawn mower that won’t break the bank? Ryobi electric lawnmowers may be the perfect choice for you.

The electric machinery brand has a variety of electric mowers that offer great features and are easy to use, all while not producing nasty planet-warming pollution.

Which Ryobi electric mower is best for you?

Ryobi has several electric mowers to choose from, each with its own unique features. The 13-inch 11 Amp electric mower is a fan favorite for smaller yards due to its lightweight frame, good power, and decent battery life.

Plus, the model is relatively cheap for a fancy mower, starting at around $199. People who have bought this model have been thrilled with its performance, yielding a 4.5/5 average rating over nearly 100 reviews.

One happy user recommended the 11 Amp model, saying, “I have owned this 13-inch electric model for going on three years…[it] cuts well and is absolutely excellent for a smaller property.”

Now, if you are a big spender with a large yard, there are more luxurious options like the 30-inch 50 AH electric riding mower.

This stunning piece of equipment can run for an hour at a time — or cut about an acre of grass — all without emitting fumes stinking up your yard. Plus, the electric design and lack of gas machinery mean that it’s way lower maintenance than most riding mowers.

And like the 11 Amp model, this electric mower has a three-year warranty, so you can use it without worrying too much about it breaking down.

Of course, the riding mower costs more than the push mower (starting at $2,499).

Luckily, there are far more than just the two options listed here. Ryobi has electric lawnmowers for all sorts of different yards, budgets, and lawn care needs, ranging from lightweight and inexpensive to extremely powerful and luxurious.

Since the brand offers mowers that are reliable, easy to use, and offer great features, you can take care of your yard in style, all without paying an arm and a leg or hurting the environment.

