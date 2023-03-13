Electric lawn mowers are quieter, lighter, and healthier than traditional lawn mowers — but some people still have concerns

Electric lawn mowers are becoming increasingly popular due to their many advantages.

Are you looking to upgrade your lawn mower? If so, getting an electric lawn mower might be the perfect option.

Electric lawn mowers are becoming increasingly popular due to their many advantages over more traditional gas-powered mowers.

Is it worth getting an electric mower?

Besides the fact that electric mowers are quieter than their gas-powered counterparts, they also require less maintenance.

Electric mowers are also much lighter than gas mowers, making them easier to maneuver and store.

Beyond their increased usability, many prefer electric mowers because they don’t pollute the air with planet-warming gases. The amount of asthma-worsening pollution that gas-powered mowers put out into the air after an hour of use is roughly equivalent to driving a car for about 350 miles. Who wants that in their yard?

What are the disadvantages of an electric lawn mower?

Despite all of these benefits, people have worries about the relatively new technology. One common question: Is it safe to use the electric lawn mower in wet conditions? The electric lawn mower is water resistant, but not waterproof, so water exposure should be minimal.

Another concern is the price. The cost of an electric lawn mower can vary depending on the features and size. But generally, you can expect to pay anywhere from $100 to $500 for a quality electric mower.

So if you’re springing for a chic new piece of lawn equipment, an electric lawn mower might be the clear-cut choice.

