Solar expert reveals the overlooked home feature that can make or break your savings with rooftop panels

Adding solar panels to your roof can help lower your energy bills and reduce your carbon footprint, but there are some practical issues to consider, especially if you're in an area with lots of tree cover.

A report by CNET addressed the question of whether shade from nearby trees can reduce the efficiency of a rooftop array enough to make it impractical.

The short answer is that a little shade probably won't be a problem, and in most cases, a bit of tree trimming can go a long way.

Solar panels need around four hours of peak sunlight to function efficiently, the report explained, and since the sun changes position over the course of a day, a little afternoon shade won't affect the overall efficiency.

CNET noted that southwestern states such as New Mexico, Arizona, and California rank high on the list of places with plenty of peak sun hours, although less sunny areas such as Washington and Massachusetts still get enough rays to make a solar installation worthwhile.

"Shade typically impacts part of the roof. Very rarely will you have shade covering the entire roof," JD Dillon, chief marketing officer at Tigo Energy, told CNET.

When you schedule a consultation with a solar installer, they will address any issues regarding roof angle and shade-causing obstructions such as tall buildings or trees.

Services such as EnergySage can even help you compare free quotes from vetted installers and offer professional advice on green energy upgrades to your home, including solar panels, heat pumps, batteries, and electric vehicle charging.

EnergySage should also be able to clarify if you can claim federal tax credits as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Some homeowners can receive over $10,000 in tax credits and other incentives for new solar panels, depending on current federal policies regarding green technologies.

By installing solar panels, you can reduce your consumption and save money on energy bills. Some people can even earn money by feeding excess power back into the grid.

Adding a battery storage system and converting your home to all-electric appliances can also help you weather outages due to extreme weather events.

Experts told CNET that unless your rooftop is completely shaded by tree cover, there's little chance that it will impact your ability to go solar.

"I myself have three trees next to my house," Dillon said. "When I told my wife we were getting solar, her first statement was, 'You're not cutting down the trees.' But you don't have to."

However, if you run into hurdles with a rooftop installation, you can always find alternatives. People with garages could consider installing panels there. If you have a large property, a ground-level design could work.

If all else fails, there are often options to subscribe to community solar installations, where neighborhoods can share the benefits of clean, sustainable solar energy.

