5 creative uses of solar power that could help us in the future

It's part of a fascinating sector with improving panel efficiencies of up to 20%.

Solar panel experts are becoming crafty when it comes to skyward-facing surfaces, targeting building facades, car tops, and even our bodies as platforms for the suncatchers.

It's part of a fascinating sector with improving panel efficiencies of up to 20% on average, as noted by MarketWatch. These fascinating innovations have the potential to soon increase solar power's use around the world, cutting production of harmful, heat-trapping air pollution.

1. All aboard: Train tracks that sport solar panels

Photo Credit: Sun-Ways

Switzerland-based Sun-Ways is piloting the use of its removable solar panels between the rails on a portion of track in the Neuchâtel region. The solar energy will be sent to the grid, as reported by pv magazine. If successful, more of the panels could be placed using a machine that can install 3,280 square feet of them a day.

The pilot project is set to start in spring at a cost of more than $650,000, according to the company.



Read more →

2. Balcony solar panels are popular in Germany

Photo Credit: iStock

More than 400,000 plug-in balcony solar panels have been placed so far in Germany, giving apartment residents portable, easy-to-install units. The systems are great for renters, too, all according to Interesting Engineering. They weigh about 50 pounds per panel and can be put in without summoning an expert. While they produce only about 10% of the power of standard rooftop systems, the abundance of sunpower is helping to offset electricity costs.

There's an option to sell the juice back to the grid for a profit, or it can be stored at home for later use, per IE.



Read more →

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

3. Solar panel hammocks utilize the sun and shade

Photo Credit: Skysun

Ohio-based Skysun is capturing sunbeams topside while providing shade below with a unique hammock design for solar panels. These high-tech canopies use NASA-inspired wires to ensure the riggings withstand wind and weather. They provide shade for gardens and people beneath them. The panels can cover 400 square feet and track the sun, all per the company.

The canopies are eligible for federal tax breaks of up to 26% of the installation costs, according to Skysun.



Read more →

4. Sun-following islands

Photo Credit: Solarisfloat

Solar panels are afloat in the Dutch lake Oostvoornse Meer thanks to Portugal-based SolarisFloat. The 180 connected double-sided panels use low-energy electric motors to track the sun, maximizing the percentage of rays being harnessed for power generation. That's a first for water-based solar setups, according to IE. It covers more than 15,500 square feet.

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

In addition to generating cleaner energy, the panels create shade, reducing evaporation and the reproduction of harmful algae and other microorganisms, the company reported.



Read more →

5. Swiss officials are adding panels to infrastructure

Photo Credit: iStock

Leaders in the Swiss state of Appenzell Ausserrhoden added 756 glass solar panels to a roadside retaining wall — an unused sun-facing surface with plenty of potential. The setup was installed in 2021, generating enough power for 52 homes annually, Electrek reported.

The project was built with the region's weather, including winter, in mind. The effective suncatchers are helping the state reach its renewable energy goals.



Read more →

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.