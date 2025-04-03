  • Home Home

High-tech home stands strong as neighborhood suffers storm damage: 'Resilient and future-ready'

"During one of the most devastating storms to impact our region, this home provided a safe haven."

by Jon Turi
Photo Credit: Red Tree Builders

The recently completed "Green Haven" high-performance home in Asheville, North Carolina, which includes an array of sustainable tech, was put to the test when Hurricane Helene hit the region.

The home, which also received the Green Builder Media's 2025 Green Home of the Year Award, proved resilient enough to withstand the extreme weather conditions, as a press release shared by the Malaysian Reserve detailed.

The homeowners also made fast friends with the neighbors during the experience, thanks to the energy-independent design.

"From the rain gardens to the solar panels with battery backup, every feature worked as intended," Brandon Bryant, president and owner of Red Tree Builders, which worked on the project, shared.

"During one of the most devastating storms to impact our region, this home provided a safe haven—not just for the homeowners, but for their neighbors as well."

The all-electric home was constructed in Asheville's first "agrihood" — a neighborhood built around a fully functioning farm and alongside 1.5 miles of the French Broad River. As such, Green Haven was developed for both energy efficiency and a sense of harmony with the surrounding environment.

Watch now: Survivors of extreme weather events discuss their fears for their children

The keys to keeping the lights on during the local outage were custom REC Alpha Pure solar panels, Enphase batteries, and a Span panel smart electrical system for energy management and real-time monitoring.

Geothermal heating and cooling provides an efficient means of climate control, while a Broan Overture indoor air quality system automates ventilation to maintain a healthy and comfortable living environment.

Luckily, the home was also designed to include sustainable stormwater management, which uses rain gardens and detention ponds to mitigate runoff and protect the local waterway.

The team at Red Tree Builders-Alair Asheville won't let their recent accolade go to their heads, with Bryant adding, "Winning this award is an honor, but it also inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries."

"Each project is an opportunity to refine our approach, integrate new technologies, and build homes that are not only beautiful and functional but also resilient and future-ready."

