Homeowners are bundling this surprising tech with new solar panels — and the benefits are enormous

One huge plus of battery storage is greater resiliency for the electrical grid.

Homeowners who go solar are increasingly tapping into a companion technology that provides major perks for themselves and their communities.

That tech is battery storage, and many are already reaping its benefits. One huge plus of battery storage is greater resiliency for the electrical grid. The batteries can store extra energy absorbed by solar panels and tap into it when the sun is down or the grid has excess demand.

In many communities, batteries can also make it easier to sell electricity back into the grid and make a profit.



This situation played out during a record-setting heat wave in Texas this summer, with commercial and residential batteries playing a key role in maintaining power. The story has been the same in California, with storage technology helping to stave off power outages during wildfires and heat waves.

In less extreme conditions, battery storage provides a consistent avenue for people to run clean energy in their households all day and avoid dirty energy in the evenings and overnight.



Another big positive is the potential long-term savings. Solar panels can save households tens of thousands of dollars on electric bills over their 25-year life spans.

Pairing that bill-slashing tech with battery storage is getting easier, too, thanks to resources like EnergySage. As the online marketplace explains, the government provides a 30% tax credit for battery costs through the individual tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act. There are also state-specific incentives for those looking to invest in batteries.



Factors such as whether your utility or state facilitates one-to-one net metering — as well as time-of-use rates — will determine how much you can save on energy bills and recoup even more cash through contributions to the grid.

Ultimately, though, these perks are just too enticing to ignore.

"Batteries will still almost certainly save you additional money beyond what you can save with solar alone and should pay for themselves over their lifetime," the company notes.

