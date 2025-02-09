A groundbreaking energy development in Maine is making solar power more accessible than ever, allowing thousands of residents and businesses to cut their electricity costs while supporting a cleaner grid.

Ampion Renewable Energy has launched five new community solar farms across the state, injecting nearly 25 megawatts of clean energy into Maine's power system. This expansion brings significant savings to subscribers — households and businesses alike — who can expect to see up to a 15% reduction in their electricity bills, all without the need for rooftop solar installations.

The farms, located across Franklin, Aroostook, Penobscot, and Washington counties, will generate more than 28 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. Residents in the Versant Power and Central Maine Power territories can enroll in the program and receive credits on their electric bills, making renewable energy an easy and cost-effective choice.

What makes this initiative stand out is its accessibility. Community solar removes the financial and logistical barriers of traditional solar panels, offering direct savings while contributing to a more resilient and sustainable power grid. As energy prices fluctuate, these projects can help insulate communities from rising costs while reducing dependence on polluting energy sources such as gas and coal.





For Ampion CEO Nate Owen, this initiative is deeply personal. Having grown up in Maine, he understands the value of keeping energy affordable and sustainable for local communities. "Community solar is an invaluable state program that provides Mainers with many benefits," Owen said. "It bolsters the local economy, improves grid resilience, and is available to all types of electricity consumers."

Beyond individual savings, these projects contribute to Maine's clean energy transition. The state had installed 1,415 megawatts of solar energy as of late 2024 and is projected to nearly double that within five years. As demand for sustainable energy solutions rises, community solar is proving to be a scalable and effective way to meet those needs.

Local organizations are also embracing the shift. The Highlands, a senior living community in Topsham, has partnered with Ampion to bring solar savings to its residents. "We feel good about supporting local jobs and helping to make more clean energy available to the grid, all while helping our community members save money on electricity," said Troy Chapman, operations director at The Highlands.

By making cleaner energy cheaper, easier to access, and more widely available, Ampion's expansion marks a turning point for Maine's economy and environment.

