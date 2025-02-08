Energy expert breaks down common myth about rooftop solar panels — this is what people are getting wrong

  • Home Home

by Beth Newhart
Photo Credit: Instagram

Going solar can be intimidating. When people have questions about price, performance, and getting started, they turn to the experts. 

EnergySage, a solar energy products company, recently posted a video on Instagram to answer a common question: "Can solar panels damage my roof?"

"No, solar won't damage your house or your roof. Installers also offer warranties not only on the performance of their systems and the workmanship but also on the work that they do to your roof," one EnergySage solar expert said in the video. "If there was any issue, it should be covered under warranty. But it's not something that we see frequently happen."

Of course, there are risks associated with solar panels if they aren't installed correctly, so working with a trustworthy and experienced company is essential.

"Like any home improvement project, using the right service provider is essential to a rooftop solar job," EnergySage said on its website. "For most homeowners, installing solar panels will not result in roof damage as long as your solar installer is a licensed, qualified professional and your roof is in good condition. If you hear of roof damage occurring because of a solar installation, it's likely because the roof was initially in poor condition."

Roof damage isn't the only misconception people have about solar power. Some believe that panels stop working after 20 years, but they can last between 30 and 40 years in good condition. 

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

Others mistakenly believe that manufacturing solar panels is more harmful to the environment than oil and gas, that they only work in sunny weather, and that they require a lot of maintenance. 

Switching to solar power can save homeowners big money on their utility bills. The clean energy alternative is good for the environment and human health because it produces less pollution and is sustainable for decades to come. 

For more tips on getting started with solar, check out EnergySage's free tools to get quick installation estimates and compare quotes.

