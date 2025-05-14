Shopper stunned after finding hidden 'treasure' in bag at Goodwill: 'Those are beautiful'

"The bag makes them look hideous though."

A Redditor was particularly pleased with their latest shopping run and wanted to share with the r/ThriftStoreHauls community.

"Sometimes, the Goodwill bags are worth checking," they wrote alongside some photos.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The haul was a bag with five glass hearts inside. Some were reportedly made by glassworkers Robert Held and Randy Strong. One was from the Baccarat brand. Individual Robert Held glass hearts are routinely priced between $50 and $100 on eBay. Considering the original poster only paid $5.99 for the whole lot and three of the hearts were by Robert Held, that's quite the steal.

Other shoppers have found equally impressive glassware, including vases, lamps, and jars, while shopping secondhand.

Thrifting can often produce such hidden treasures, provided shoppers do a little poking around and know what to look for. Besides saving a few bucks on stuff that would otherwise cost a pretty penny, thrifting also prevents perfectly usable items from going to landfills. Many of the things that end up there produce pollution that captures heat in the atmosphere, exacerbating violent weather patterns, warming ocean ecosystems, and melting polar ice.

Plastic items in landfills shed particles over time, which eventually find their way into oceans. Those microplastics get ingested by the fish we catch and eat. Those plastics end up in humans, and they are linked to endocrine, immune, and reproductive problems.

Shopping for used items also helps decrease demand for new manufacturing, which requires a lot of energy and resources and produces its own environmental footprint.

All that said, thrifting can improve the environment and human health while also helping you save money and find fun knick-knacks. Community members were impressed.

"What a treasure you found!" one said.

"Those are beautiful! The bag makes them look hideous though. I probably would've passed them up. I'll be looking closer now," another wrote.

